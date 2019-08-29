Gmail for Android just got a great feature… that iOS users have had for six months

Google has finally added a handy feature that lets you swipe to switch email accounts in Gmail…but the feature began appearing on iOS devices way back in March.

Over the course of August, Google has been adding functionality to its apps to allow for quick account switching. Maps, Drive and Contacts have all received the feature – now, it finally comes to Gmail.

According to Android Police, the change comes via Gmail version 2019.08.18 and allows you to switch accounts by swiping up or down on your avatar in the top-right hand corner of the app.

For people who use their phones for business or even just have multiple accounts to tackle spam, the feature is a neat little time-saver. Which makes it extra strange that it took so long for the functionality to make it to Google’s own app, on Google’s own operating system.

The swiping gesture is accompanied with an animation – already seen in the updated version of Contacts – that sees static elements of the app stay in place but your avatar and emails disappear and reappear as the new account.

Along with swiping, you can simply tap on the icon to see your various accounts and choose between them. Unlike Contacts, Gmail does not offer an All Accounts option in this menu, but it can be accessed in the regular side menu.

The 2019.08.18 update also contains indications that Gmail is heading for a Dark Mode shakeup. Gmail’s widget and splash screen have been given Dark Mode variations to bring them in line with Android 10’s OS-wide Dark Mode.

Google was a little behind the curve on Dark Mode too. Gmail finally got its take on it back in June. The initial rollout wasn’t so successful, however. Gmail’s Dark Mode started off only working in the app’s Settings page.

Google has been having a tough time with spam events recently too. Spammers have been using event invitations in Gmail and Calendar to fill users’ virtual diaries with unwanted events.

