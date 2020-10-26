Shure’s new MV7 microphone is tailor-made for bedroom podcasts

Shure has launched the MV7 Podcast Microphone, which has been designed to achieve “perfect recordings in imperfect rooms.”

With many people being forced to work from home this year, this new microphone allows the likes of professional podcasters, gamers and musicians to record from home without compromising on quality. This is largely thanks to the ‘voice isolation technology’, which is supposedly capable of recording your voice without picking up unwanted background noise.

It also look simple to set up, working with both Macs and Windows PCs, as well as select Android and iOS (when linked up via sold separately Lightning cable) portables for on-the-go recordings.

The MV7 Podcast Microphone is the very first Shure microphone to offer support for both XLR and USB connections. This gives the microphone oodles of versatility, with XLR ensuring compatibility with professional-grade recording equipment, while a USB connection allows access to the free SharePlus MOTIV app which lets you tweak various settings and create custom presets.

The SharePlus MOTIV app also allows you to choose between ‘near’ and ‘far’ modes, so you don’t have to be sat incredibly close to the microphone in order for your voice to be recorded effectively. This is particularly useful for video game streamers who like to sit away from a microphone, while the app also allows you to balance the audio levels of your voice and playback, so the in-game gunfire and explosions aren’t drowning out your speech, or vice versa.

A built-in touch panel allows you to quickly adjust the settings from the microphone itself, whether that’s for microphone gain, headphones volume or to even to mute the device. Meanwhile, the 3.5mm jack allows you to hook a pair of headphones up to monitor the audio output to ensure everything sounds perfect.

The MV7 Podcast Microphone is available in black and silver colour options, and is now available to buy for £255 in the UK, and for $249 in the US.

Computing Editor Formerly the Staff Writer at Stuff Magazine, Ryan's been writing about tech since he graduated from Cardiff University.