Shure has launched the Aonic Free true wireless in a bold new colour

Shure announced the launch of it’s Aonic Free true wireless earbuds earlier in November. Now, the American audio brand is back with a new, vibrant red shade.

The colour – Crimson Chrome Red – was unveiled as a partnership with Grammy Award-winning artist Jacob Collier. It joins the Graphite Gray model, giving Shure fans a slightly flashier option to choose from when picking up their new earbuds.

The Aonic Free are the first true wireless pair from Shure to ditch the over-ear hook design found on sets like the Aonic 215. That said, Shure claims to offer the same studio-quality sound here found across the Aonic line.

The Aonic Free are powered by a premium amplifier and driver that have undergone rigorous testing and tuning to provide clear sound and deep bass. Users also have the option to tailor the sound to their liking with the custom multi-band EQ and pre-sets found in the ShurePlus Play app.

The Aonic Free take advantage of Shure’s Sound Isolation tech, which essentially refers to the earbuds’ foam sleeve and ergonomically angled design. The shape allows the earbuds to block up to 37dB of outside noises, while also providing a secure fit.

There’s an Environmental Mode to let users hear what’s going on around them with the help of the built-in microphones, while the mics also allow for clear audio on calls.

Finally, there’s the battery life. These earbuds offer seven hours of listening with 21 hours total when you include the charging case. There’s also fast charging support, offering one hour of playback from a quick 15 minute charge.

The Shure Aonic Free true wireless earbuds are available now in Graphite Gray and the new Crimson Chrome Red shade for £179/$199/€199.