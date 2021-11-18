 large image

All the Best Early Black Friday Deals Here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Shure has launched the Aonic Free true wireless in a bold new colour

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Staff Writer

Shure announced the launch of it’s Aonic Free true wireless earbuds earlier in November. Now, the American audio brand is back with a new, vibrant red shade. 

The colour – Crimson Chrome Red – was unveiled as a partnership with Grammy Award-winning artist Jacob Collier. It joins the Graphite Gray model, giving Shure fans a slightly flashier option to choose from when picking up their new earbuds. 

The Aonic Free are the first true wireless pair from Shure to ditch the over-ear hook design found on sets like the Aonic 215. That said, Shure claims to offer the same studio-quality sound here found across the Aonic line. 

Shure Aonic Free Crimson Chrome

The Aonic Free are powered by a premium amplifier and driver that have undergone rigorous testing and tuning to provide clear sound and deep bass. Users also have the option to tailor the sound to their liking with the custom multi-band EQ and pre-sets found in the ShurePlus Play app. 

The Aonic Free take advantage of Shure’s Sound Isolation tech, which essentially refers to the earbuds’ foam sleeve and ergonomically angled design. The shape allows the earbuds to block up to 37dB of outside noises, while also providing a secure fit. 

You might like…

Best Wireless Headphones 2021: 11 great Bluetooth headphones

Best Wireless Headphones 2021: 11 great Bluetooth headphones

Kob Monney 4 months ago
Best Wireless Earbuds 2021: The best cheap and premium earbuds

Best Wireless Earbuds 2021: The best cheap and premium earbuds

Kob Monney 4 months ago
Best headphones 2021: The best at any price

Best headphones 2021: The best at any price

Kob Monney 5 months ago

There’s an Environmental Mode to let users hear what’s going on around them with the help of the built-in microphones, while the mics also allow for clear audio on calls. 

Finally, there’s the battery life. These earbuds offer seven hours of listening with 21 hours total when you include the charging case. There’s also fast charging support, offering one hour of playback from a quick 15 minute charge. 

The Shure Aonic Free true wireless earbuds are available now in Graphite Gray and the new Crimson Chrome Red shade for £179/$199/€199.

Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Staff Writer
Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.