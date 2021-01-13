Sennheiser expands headphone range with premium and affordable options

Sennheiser has unveiled its latest headphones, and they hit both ends of the price spectrum with the premium IE 300 in-earphones and affordable HD 250BT wireless on-ears.

Aimed at passionate audio fans who demand a high-fidelity experience wherever they go, the new IE 300 in-earphones have been crafted to offer nuanced and natural performance on the go. As always, the devil is in the details, and the earphones pack a refined version of the German audio brand’s 7mm Extra Wide Band (XWB) transducer that Sennheiser claims will help the headphones deliver a “well-balanced sound and excellent sonic accuracy”.

Other features to help the headphones achieve their aim include an optimised membrane foil that minimises natural resonances and total harmonic distortion; a transducer back volume to minimise reflection within the housing, and a resonator chamber “that removes masking resonances in the ear” for a more refined and detailed treble performance.

Comfort and durability are high on the IE 300’s list of priorities, too. Inspired by the world of professional audio, the ergonomic design includes individually adjustable flexible ear hooks, as well as silicone and memory foam ear adaptors that come in three sizes (S, M, L). Sennheiser says this should ensure a secure fit, optimum noise isolation and great comfort over long listening sessions.

Accessories include balanced cables with 2.5mm or 4.4 connectors, and a premium carry case for storage. The Sennheiser IE 300 goes on sale in March 2021 for £259.

At the cheaper end of the spectrum are the HD 250BT on-ears. These Bluetooth headphones feature a rugged design to survive the outdoors, as well as soft noise-isolating ear pads for comfort.

Also present is the brand’s famed transducer technology, as well as support for AAC and aptX/aptX-LL Bluetooth codecs. Wireless connectivity is the 5.0 profile, and the HD 250BT aims for what sounds like a bass-heavy performance. Customisation of the audio is possible through the Smart Control app equaliser that enables the sound be tailored to each individual’s taste.

Battery life is 25-hours, and there’s a built-in microphone for taking calls on the move. The Sennheiser HD 250BT are available now in selected markets, priced at £59.99/€69.00