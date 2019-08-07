Sega is revealing a new AAA title at Gamescom, but what is it?

It’s just a few weeks until Gamescom 2019, and as a result we’re starting to get a glimpse at what we might see at the huge gaming event in Cologne.

Today, Sega announced that it had a new triple-A title to show at Gamescom, but they didn’t hint at what we might expect from the title. In fact, the only thing we do know is that it won’t be a new title from Horsham-based developers Creative Assembly, putting a pin in my desperate hope of an Alien: Isolation sequel.

Lead community manager Grace Carroll confirmed it wasn’t a Creative Assembly game on Reddit which means — in real terms — that there’s no new Total War game coming, but also that we won’t be seeing the new game from the Alien: Isolation team, which is reportedly a hero shooter.

Related: Best Strategy Games

Chances are, we’ll see Sega’s new game shown off during the Geoff Keighley hosted Opening Night Live event going ahead at Gamescom. Looking at Sega’s first party studios and engaging some heavy guesswork, i’d My gut says it’s more likely to be a title from Relic Entertainment or Amplitude Studios. Relic are currently working on Age of Empires IV with Microsoft, but Amplitude Studios have just released Love Thyself.

Basically, we don’t really know. Both Relic and Amplitude have been quiet in terms of output recently, and Sports Interactive keep themselves busy with yearly iterations of the Football Manager franchise.

Blue sky thinking? I’d adore a Headhunter sequel, or a new Company of Heroes. But, just like you, I’ll be eagerly awaiting an announcement of their new game at Gamescom.

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More