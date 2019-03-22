See our Tech of the Week hands-on with the Black Shark 2 and HP Spectre laptop

Surprise! We’ve got two Tech of the Week videos for you this week, and with this one computing editor Thomas Newton and computing writer Ryan Jones chat sustainable technology, the HP Spectre laptop and the lightning fast Android gaming phone, the Black Shark 2.



Let’s start with the Black Shark 2, because it’s the fastest Android phone that our mobile team can remember benchmarking, meaning it’s very probably the best performing Android phone out there.





Ryan’s full review isn’t live yet, but there’s his hands-on. From this, Ryan says: “I’m incredibly impressed by the Black Shark 2 on first impressions. Packing an ultra-speedy processor and oodles of memory, an AMOLED display and a bunch of high-tech gaming features, you’d expect this smartphone to cost around £700. But with an affordable base price of £360, the Black Shark 2 is primed to take the mobile gaming market by storm.”

Then we’ve got the HP Spectre, which Thomas hasn’t offered up a full review on, but after getting his hand on with it at CES in Las Vegas back in January, he said this: “There’s no denying that the already nice-looking HP Spectre x360 15 with its angular milled metal body now looks even nicer thanks to that vibrant OLED panel blazing away at the centre. I’m curious to see how well the battery stands up and also how much it costs.

Despite looking very nice and on paper being more than powerful enough to do basic office work and photo editing, with a possible sideline in light gaming, there are already plenty of laptops which can offer this. I’ll wager, for a lot less too.”

Still, it’s a real looker, and it offers something different from many other laptops out there. However, it’s also one of the rare laptops that isn’t vegan. That may sound weird, but the real-leather cladding seems an over the top step, and this inspires Thomas to have a chat about who’s doing what with regards to sustainable tech.

What do you make of that green and black superhero phone? Or the leather clad laptop? Let us know in the comments on YouTube or on Twitter at @TrustedReviews