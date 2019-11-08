Say hello to Halo — BT’s new converged broadband plan

BT has launched its new converged broadband, mobile and phone plan with its 5G network along with a Home Tech Expert service to get you all set up.

With Halo, BT is promising customers the network’s fastest speeds at home and on the go with unlimited calls and data, its Complete Wi-Fi and access to its new 5G network.

The package includes BT’s ‘No Limits’ mobile plan, which includes unlimited data and calls on your mobile and home phone and the option to upgrade to BT’s 5G service, and the Smart Hub 2 router with built-in Wi-Fi Controls to manage family screen time.

On top of this, any additional BT mobile users within a Halo household will get a sweet double data boost on their phone plans.

Halo customers will also receive in-home support from BT’s 900 new Home Tech Experts. You can book a 2-hour slot with an expert 7 days a week right from your home to set up routers, repair issues and to receive a free ‘Tech Health Check’ to make sure you’re getting the best connection out of every room in your house.

As an added bonus, if you do encounter an issue with your broadband that can’t be fixed right away, BT will send you a 4G Mini Hub to keep you online while the issue is fixed. The new Price Promise also means that BT will make sure your bill never goes up when your contract reaches its end.

“We’ve designed the ultimate converged plan to meet the needs of the modern family”, said BT’s MD of marketing, Pete Oliver.

“Halo really is the best of BT – it offers unlimited, reliable 5G and fibre connectivity, and a host of other great features, including dedicated tech specialists who will come to customers’ homes, aimed at taking the stress away from our customers – and allowing them to spend more time on the things they love. A bonus for those of us who spend needless hours trying to get to grips with home tech issues and wrestling with the connectivity in our homes”.

Halo is available today from £57.99 per month, though existing BT customers are encouraged to contact BT for the best Halo deals for them. A number of BT Plus customers will automatically receive a free upgrade to Halo with double the mobile data at no extra cost so keep an eye out if you think you might be eligible.

To find out more visit BT.com/halo.

