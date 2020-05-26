Samsung has revealed the 5G chip that it believes will power the next generation of mid-range mobile devices. The Exynos 880 5G chip promises faster internet speeds and “heavy-duty computing power”.

The new chip boasts impressive power and promises to offer a more seamless mobile experience than ever thanks to sophisticated new AI. Samsung claims the chip will cut down on lag, boost battery performance and enable immersive gaming. Don’t expect to see this chip power the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 though, instead it’ll likely be used for the more mid-range options from the brand and possibly the A series.

A statement from Samsung reads:

“The Exynos 880 mobile processor with 5G modem and AI capabilities offers the performance users need to tap into the next generation of mobile experiences, now. “The high-level computing power enabled by the Exynos 880 facilitates multi-tasking with less lag for seamless 5G experiences. The Exynos 880’s powerful Octa-core CPU incorporates two Arm Cortex -A77 cores for intensive tasks and six Cortex-A55 cores for always-on tasks. Offering speeds of 2.0Ghz, the Cortex-A77s are responsible for the advanced computing power, while the Cortex-A55 cores clock speeds of 1.8Ghz and provide improved power efficiency for long lasting battery life.”

That promise of better battery life certainly jumps out – battery life has been a key battleground for the current generation of mobile devices.

If it can deliver battery life that out-guns competitors, this could be a big win for Samsung. However, we’ll have to wait and see how this chip stacks up when it’s in a phone and how well competitors rise to the challenge with their own hardware.

Samsung claims the new chip could also be “your ticket to immersive gaming.” An excerpt from the company’s announcement reads:

“Level up faster with high quality graphics and faster loading times. With its Arm Mali -G76 MP5 GPU, the Exynos 880 is capable of supporting advanced graphics APIs, and incorporating diverse technologies for powerful and efficient graphics processing. While the enhanced CPU performance reduces loading time, the powerful GPU renders 3D graphics in-game with a high framerate to provide outstanding visuals.”

