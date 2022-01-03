 large image

Samsung’s new Eco Remote recharges by catching waves and rays

Chris Smith

CES is all about quirky tech innovation and Samsung has channeled that spirit with its brand new remote control that is recharged wirelessly by your Wi-Fi router.

Confused? Well, allow us to explain. The Samsung Eco Remote enables you to ditch the AAAs because it’s always charged. That’s because it draws power from the radio waves emitted by the Wi-Fi router you use to stream your favourite content.

Samsung says the new Eco Remote stays charged by “collecting routers’ radio waves and converting them to energy,” but will also retain the solar feature from last year, which will give it power from indoor and outdoor light. If neither float your boat, you can always plug it into an old fashioned USB-C adapter. The very thought!

Sticking with the green focus, the remote is also made from recycled materials where possible and is will also come in a new white edition this year. Samsung is shipping the new remote, which will have shortcut buttons for Netflix, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime Video and Samsung’s TV Plus service, with all its 2022 TVs.

The company has already announced its new line-up of flagship QLED TVs ahead of its CES 2022 press conference on Tuesday January 4. Samsung says its upcoming Neo QLED Mini LED telly creates a picture that “looks as though it is taking place before your very eyes”.

There’s a new Neo Quantum Processor, which Samsung says delivers a more three-dimensional image, thanks to a new picture tech called Real Depth Enhancer. Smart Calibration is coming to 4K and 8K models via your smartphone.

On the audio side of things, Samsung says the range will offer true Dolby Atmos performance, while there’s also a Human Tracking Sound feature that will base the sound output on where the character is on screen.

Pretty neat. We’re live at CES 2022 and will be at the Samsung booth at the earliest opportunity.

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …
