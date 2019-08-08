Samsung’s nabbed the ‘vast majority’ of 5G phone sales: and that was before the Galaxy Note 10

The Samsung Galaxy S10 5G accounted for “the vast majority” of 5G phone sales during Q2 this year, according to a new report.

The news broke via analyst firm Strategy Analytics on Thursday when it reported:

“While Samsung was the single vendor shipping 5G smartphones in Q1 2019, in Q2’19 it was joined by 4 additional vendors. Nevertheless Samsung claimed the vast majority of 5G smartphone shipment volumes in Q2 2019 and is poised to do so again in the third quarter of this year.“

Exact sales figures weren’t given in the blog post, but the news will mark a key win for Samsung. Strategy Analytics forecast that 5G will be a key growth area that could help reverse stagnating phone sales in the current market.

“5G smartphone shipment volumes are still tiny relative to the overall handset industry; nonetheless they are poised for rapid growth and will become the engine for the mobile device industry for the next decade,” read the blog post.

Strategy Analytics reported detecting a 2% decline in overall phone shipments in the second quarter of 2019. The lull is believed to be particularly problematic in the top-end, flagship phone space most 5G phones are currently targeting. Kantar listed it as a key reason Apple iPhone sales are slowing in its last mobile tracking report earlier this month.

Samsung’s lead in the 5G market is likely due to the increased number of carriers offering the Galaxy S10 5G as a launch phone for the new networking tech. The phone was offered by EE and Vodafone when the two launched 5G networks earlier this year.

The news comes mere hours after Samsung unveiled its new Galaxy Note 10 line of phablets. The Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10 Plus were unveiled late on Thursday at Samsung’s Unpacked event in New York. The Galaxy Note 10 Plus features a 5G option and will retail for a hefty £1099 SIM-free.

