Samsung UFS 4.0 storage promises major smartphone speed boost

Samsung has announced the new UFS 4.0 storage standard, which promises to double the access speeds of the UFS 3.1 standard used in current top phones.

In a series of tweets, Samsung Semiconductor has run through some of the breakthroughs it’s achieved with UFS 4.0.

Universal Flash Storage (UFS) 4.0 offers speeds of up to 23.2Gbps per lane, which is double that of the current UFS 3.1 standard. This kind of bandwidth will be perfect for a more mature 5G ecosystem, with vast amounts of data being processed on the fly. To that end, Samsung also foresees UFS 4.0 being useful in AR and VR applications.

The new standard will also be able to achieve sequential read speeds of up to 4,200MB/s, and sequential write speeds of 2,800MB/s.

Despite this rapid uptick in speed and capacity, Samsung claims that UFS 4.0 will be more power efficient. With a sequential read speed of 6.0MB/s per mA, it’s 46% more efficient than its predecessor.

All this and UFS 4.0 will come in a teeny-tiny 11 x 13 x 1mm package, with capacities ranging up to 1TB.

UFS 4.0 will enter mass production in the third quarter of 2022, so we’d expect to see it making an appearance in the early 2023 class of flagship phones.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 range will almost certainly benefit from this smaller, faster, and more efficient storage standard. But will Samsung manage to apportion some of the initial batch to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 towards the end of the year? Watch this space.