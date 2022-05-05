 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Samsung UFS 4.0 storage promises major smartphone speed boost

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Samsung has announced the new UFS 4.0 storage standard, which promises to double the access speeds of the UFS 3.1 standard used in current top phones.

In a series of tweets, Samsung Semiconductor has run through some of the breakthroughs it’s achieved with UFS 4.0.

Universal Flash Storage (UFS) 4.0 offers speeds of up to 23.2Gbps per lane, which is double that of the current UFS 3.1 standard. This kind of bandwidth will be perfect for a more mature 5G ecosystem, with vast amounts of data being processed on the fly. To that end, Samsung also foresees UFS 4.0 being useful in AR and VR applications.

The new standard will also be able to achieve sequential read speeds of up to 4,200MB/s, and sequential write speeds of 2,800MB/s.

Despite this rapid uptick in speed and capacity, Samsung claims that UFS 4.0 will be more power efficient. With a sequential read speed of 6.0MB/s per mA, it’s 46% more efficient than its predecessor.

All this and UFS 4.0 will come in a teeny-tiny 11 x 13 x 1mm package, with capacities ranging up to 1TB.

UFS 4.0 will enter mass production in the third quarter of 2022, so we’d expect to see it making an appearance in the early 2023 class of flagship phones.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 range will almost certainly benefit from this smaller, faster, and more efficient storage standard. But will Samsung manage to apportion some of the initial batch to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 towards the end of the year? Watch this space.

You might like…

Samsung Galaxy S22 Review

Samsung Galaxy S22 Review

Max Parker 3 months ago
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Review

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Review

Alastair Stevenson 8 months ago
5 things I want to see in the Galaxy Z Fold 4

5 things I want to see in the Galaxy Z Fold 4

Alastair Stevenson 9 months ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.