Samsung teases slimmer, lighter Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Samsung has teased some of the advancements in its forthcoming foldable range, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5, which will be announced next week, including their “slimmer and lighter” designs.

Ahead of the company’s big Unpacked event on July 26, Samsung President and head of mobile experience TM Roh has written a blog post about the company’s design philosophy. In it he makes several references to the company’s foldable design work.

Among those references, Roh confirms previous rumours that the Galaxy Fold 5 and Flip 5 are going to be thinner and lighter than previous models.

“A difference of millimetre in a device’s thickness may not sound like a big change, but every gram and millimetre in a foldable device requires an engineering breakthrough,” he says. “That’s why we’ve innovated to make our latest foldables slimmer and lighter than our previous generations.”

That “engineering breakthrough” is widely tipped to be a switch to a simpler, lighter ‘waterdrop hinge’ design that enables the Galaxy Fold 5 and Galaxy Flip 5 to fold completely flat. It should also minimise the dip in the screen when fully unfolded.

Roh also makes mention of “the most flexible camera experience in Samsung Galaxy,” with the ability to “capture the perfect angle, hands-free”.

Samsung has always gone strong on foldable software optimisation, and Roh suggests that the company has focused on an “enhanced multitasking experience like a PC” with the Fold 5 and Flip 5.

That’s about it for specifics on the slimmer, lighter Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5. But Roh does also confirm that the company will be announcing new Galaxy Tab tablet and Galaxy Watch wearables at the event.

