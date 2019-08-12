Samsung is still working on the Galaxy Home smart speaker, promise

Samsung announced its Galaxy Home smart speaker a year ago now, and we’ve seen barely anything to do with it since. The device, packing Bixby support, didn’t appear at Samsung’s recent Unpacked event. However, the project isn’t cancelled, and it’s still on the way.

In an email to The Verge, Samsung confirmed that they are still working on the smart speaker, saying: “We’re continuing to refine and enhance the Galaxy Home prior to launch, and look forward to sharing more with Galaxy fans soon.”

Originally, we were planning to see the device released in April. However, it hasn’t yet happened, obviously. Samsung’s latest goal is to release the device in the third quarter of 2019, so it could be here very soon.

However, the delays probably point toward some meaty challenges for team Samsung. When it came to developing the Galaxy Home. The absence of the device at the latest event was a blow, but Samsung is making a move into a scene full of well-established competitors, so whatever Samsung do, it’s going to need to field an impressive offering to make an impact.

The Galaxy Home outputs 360-degree sound tuned by the AKG division, who are best known for their headphones and audio systems, and generally well respected. Bixby, Samsung’s alternative to smart assistants like Google Assistant, Siri or Alexa, should give it a similar feature-set to other smart speakers, but it’ll also give you an in to Samsung’s SmartThings platform, letting it act as a hub for smart home gadgets. There’s no information yet on how much it will cost.

