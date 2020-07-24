Samsung spills the beans with another early Galaxy Buds Live leak

The launch event ain’t what it used to be, folks. Little more than a week before Samsung was supposed to unveil the bean-shaped Galaxy Buds Live true wireless earphones, an in-house app update tells us pretty much all we need to know.

With the Unpacked event scheduled to take place on August 5, Samsung has pushed an update to the Galaxy Buds app that reveals the name and most of the features for the latest addition to the range. The App Store listing reveals an update that brings “support new device as Galaxy Buds Live.” That doesn’t really make sense, but you get the idea. The screenshots you see below also come from that listing.

The app, which is currently used by those rocking the existing Galaxy Buds, has a new section for the Galaxy Buds Live, which confirms they will have Active Noise cancelling and a built-in EQ (with Normal, Bass Boost, Soft, Dynamic, Clear, and Treble Boost options).

Active Noise Cancelling has become an important feature for true wireless buds since Apple included it in the AirPods Pro and, earlier though the Sony WF-1000XM3 earbuds, so it’s great to see Samsung include this.

Elsewhere there’s confirmation that different touch gestures will help to control the playback. So, for example, users will be able to tap a bud to play or pause. A touch and hold on the left or right can be configured to control a setting of the wearer’s choosing.

It also seems, from the different battery levels for each bud depicted in the screenshot that these earphones can be worn one at a time. There’s also a Find My Earbuds feature we’ve seen on earlier versions of the Galaxy Buds.

Naturally, there’s no indication of the price here, which will be a major factor in how well adopted the buds are. Recent rumours have suggested they’ll cost less than $150, which would significantly undercut Apple’s AirPods Pro.

