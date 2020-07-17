Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Live set to rock ANC – could they top AirPods Pro?

The intriguing bean-shaped Samsung Galaxy Buds Live true wireless earphones have leaked again and this is our best look yet at the company’s latest AirPods rivals.

The Walking Cat Twitter account posted what appears to be a short promotional video for the buds that have seemingly been designed for a more ergonomic fit in our ears.

A six-second clip reveals the new buds in three colours – black, white and gold. The latter looks to be the Mystic Bronze shade Samsung appears to be preparing for the other devices in its fall 2020 range. It’s likely these colours represent matching hues for the Galaxy Note 20, which is expected to launch during the event on August 5.

The video in question also features the tagline “Keep the noise out. Let the sound in” suggesting the buds will offer the same active noise cancelling technology as featured in Apple’s AirPods Pro. Should Samsung bring out the big guns with that feature, it would be surprising to see the price tag align with the rumoured $150, but maybe the company will look to make a statement and blow the competition out of the water.

The company could also choose to bundle in the Galaxy Buds Live with Note 20 pre-orders; a carrot has dangled in the past.

This latest leak seemingly confirms the design we’ve seen in previous renders in the run up to the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 reveal at Unpacked on August 5.

Samsung itself has also begun teasing the new earphones. In a tweet from the Samsung Mobile account on Friday invited Samsung to “experience the new power of sound” during the Unpacked event next month. The brief clip showcases a liquid metal forming into a bean shape, and then into a musical note.

Are the Galaxy Buds Live on your radar? Do you think they can rival Apple’s AirPods Pro while still keeping the price down? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter

