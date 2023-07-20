Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Samsung reportedly starts development of Galaxy smart ring

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Samsung has reportedly started serious development on a smart ring, which is being referred to as the Galaxy Ring.

As reported by TheElec, Samsung has started working on earnest on a new and even more compact wearable smart ring product, the Galaxy Ring.

The South Korean publication claims that Samsung has agreed on a printed circuit board supplier (Japan’s Meiko, if you’re wondering), which is always the first step in the development of any such product.

It seems we’re only at the prototype stage at present, with Samsung yet to commit to full scale production of its Galaxy Ring concept.

That’s it for details from this source, but this isn’t the first time we’ve heard solid murmurings of a Samsung smart ring. We’ve heard about a potential Samsung-made rival to the likes of the Oura Ring 3 for years now.

Further strengthening the case for such a product, the company has trademarked a number of telling terms related to the project. These include Galaxy Circle, Galaxy Index, Galaxy Insight, and Galaxy Pulse.

These follow on from the trademarking earlier this year of the Galaxy Ring name. Unlike that previous trademark, however, the Circle, Index, Insight, and Pulse terms all seem to relate to a Samsung AR glasses project.

Is Samsung looking to pair the compact health-tracking capabilities of a smart ring with the augmented reality potential of a set of smart glasses? It seems that way.

In the hear and now, Samsung will be announcing some far more familiar products at its next Unpacked event, which is due to take place next week. On July 26, expect to see the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 announced, as well as the Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Tab S9 series.

