Samsung pulls Galaxy S20 Ultra update after green-screen issues

After some Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra owners complained that the update brought a plague of problems to their phones, Samsung has removed the download from various portals.

Users of the high-end handset were unimpressed with the latest update, which brought a green-tinge to the screen whenever certain brightness settings and refresh rates were enabled. It also slowed down the super-fast charging feature on the phone, making one of the blower’s key selling-points redundant.

Samsung’s fix for this? Pulling the current update from most regions.

Related: Samsung Galaxy S20 vs Galaxy S20 Ultra

The update is actually still available for the S20 base model along with the S20 Plus, as these handsets don’t seem to suffer from the green-tint issue. You should still be able to see it when you navigate to the software update menu.

And Samsung is apparently working on a more comprehensive fix for the Ultra’s green-screen problems. According to SamMobile, this is going to roll out sooner rather than later, so hopefully Ultra owners won’t have to wait too long before their screens are restored to full working order.

The S20 series hasn’t been out in the wild for very long, but it’s already had its fair share of difficulties. Users have complained about sluggish auto-focus on the camera app – and even our own reviewer noted that the system “regularly struggles when you’re moving quickly between subjects.”

To try and tackle this disappointing performance, Samsung rolled out multiple fixes, but these just brought their own problems. It’s not the kind of experience you’d want after forking out £1199 for a flagship phone.

Related: Best smartphones 2020

Despite all this, the Ultra model still appears to be surprisingly popular. Korean news outlets and SamMobile have reported that 6 million units of the phone are expected to sell, which is a lot more than the originally estimated 3.5-5.25 million.

Senior staff writer Ruth started her career at Metro newspaper, working as a staff writer for the features section. After a brief stint working on a new channel for VICE UK, she joined the Trusted Reviews team in 2019 as…