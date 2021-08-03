Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Samsung launches Smart Start for new TV customers

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

Samsung is offering all new smart TV customers over £200 of exclusive entertainment offers, a list that includes BritBox, YouTube Premium and Rakuten TV apps.

Samsung is running an offer until the 6th January 2022 that will give all new smart TV customers over £200 worth of offers on apps and entertainment when purchasing a Samsung smart TV from the 2020 and 2021 range.

With this deal, you get the chance to try out a variety of apps during the initial months of ownership, which Samsung hopes will allow customers to experience different types of content with movies available in 4K HDR10+ and Dolby Atmos sound.

Samsung has said that Smart Start will be an ongoing promotion and will include new offers and services from content partners.

TVs within Samsung’s 2020/2021 range start at £279 and offer a wide range of features and specifications.

Best TV 2021: What are the best TVs to buy in 2021?

Best TV 2021: What are the best TVs to buy in 2021?

Best list Kob Monney 3 months ago
Samsung TV 2021: Every 4K and 8K Neo QLED, QLED and Crystal UHD TV detailed

Samsung TV 2021: Every 4K and 8K Neo QLED, QLED and Crystal UHD TV detailed

Best list Kob Monney 4 months ago
2020 was “the year of the TV upgrade”, says Samsung

2020 was “the year of the TV upgrade”, says Samsung

Best list Hannah Davies 4 months ago

Commenting on the promotion, Deep Halder, Samsung’s Electronics UK Head of TV/AV Retail & Content Service said: “We’re delighted to partner with such iconic brands for this promotion and offer our customers the opportunity to elevate their at-home entertainment experience to a premium level.”

“Over the last 18 months, we’ve seen the role of the TV in the home shift significantly, with people now relying on their TVs more than ever before. This makes this partnership and promotion all the more worthwhile.”

The Smart Service set-up looks like it could offer a great opportunity for users to try out and experience different services without risk.

Eligible customers will see the Smart Start offers appearing on their new Smart TV’s within the pre-installed Samsung Promotion app, which will display a unique voucher code for each exclusive offer when users are logged in.

Some of the exclusives include five free UHD movie rentals on Rakuten TV, a three-month pass to access all of BritBox and three-month ad-free viewing on YouTube.

Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.