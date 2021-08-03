Samsung launches Smart Start for new TV customers

Samsung is offering all new smart TV customers over £200 of exclusive entertainment offers, a list that includes BritBox, YouTube Premium and Rakuten TV apps.

Samsung is running an offer until the 6th January 2022 that will give all new smart TV customers over £200 worth of offers on apps and entertainment when purchasing a Samsung smart TV from the 2020 and 2021 range.

With this deal, you get the chance to try out a variety of apps during the initial months of ownership, which Samsung hopes will allow customers to experience different types of content with movies available in 4K HDR10+ and Dolby Atmos sound.

Samsung has said that Smart Start will be an ongoing promotion and will include new offers and services from content partners.

TVs within Samsung’s 2020/2021 range start at £279 and offer a wide range of features and specifications.

Commenting on the promotion, Deep Halder, Samsung’s Electronics UK Head of TV/AV Retail & Content Service said: “We’re delighted to partner with such iconic brands for this promotion and offer our customers the opportunity to elevate their at-home entertainment experience to a premium level.”

“Over the last 18 months, we’ve seen the role of the TV in the home shift significantly, with people now relying on their TVs more than ever before. This makes this partnership and promotion all the more worthwhile.”

The Smart Service set-up looks like it could offer a great opportunity for users to try out and experience different services without risk.

Eligible customers will see the Smart Start offers appearing on their new Smart TV’s within the pre-installed Samsung Promotion app, which will display a unique voucher code for each exclusive offer when users are logged in.

Some of the exclusives include five free UHD movie rentals on Rakuten TV, a three-month pass to access all of BritBox and three-month ad-free viewing on YouTube.