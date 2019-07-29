Samsung just confirmed the existence of the supercharged Note 10 Plus

Samsung has just confirmed that a supercharged ‘Plus’ variant of the Galaxy Note 10 is indeed incoming.

There have been constant rumblings that a device called the ‘Note 10 Plus’ or ‘Note 10 Pro’ was in the works, but now we know that it’s the former.

Reliable tipster Roland Quandt spotted a listing for the Note 10 Plus on a Samsung support page. The listing also revealed that consumers will be able to buy the handset with 256GB of storage − and that’s the base model. It’s believed that 512GB and 1TB versions of the handset could also be available.

The listing discovered by Quandt has also revealed that one of the colour options for the Note 10 Plus is ‘Aura Glow’ (silver to you and me).

And a lesser known tipster who has been retweeted by Quantd has claimed that ‘Aura’ White’ and ‘Aura Black’ options will also be available.

The Note 10 Plus is expected to feature a 6.8-inch display, as opposed to the standard Note 10’s anticipated 6.3-inch screen. However, the two handsets will reportedly be roughly the same size, because the Note 10 Plus will be treated to a slicker design with much slimmer bezels.

The Plus model is also expected to feature a quad array of rear cameras, as opposed to the triple sensor setup that the regular Note 10 is expected to pack.

Both models will, of course, work with the S Pen − the Note line’s famous stylus, but there could be a version of the Note 10 Plus that packs 5G support too.

But what about pricing? Samsung’s latest Note device usually lands as the South Korean firm’s most expensive smartphone, but this time around, with the Note 10 Plus a brand new arrival on the scene, we’re expecting prices to rise higher than ever.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 had a launch price of £899, and we don’t expect the standard Note 10 to cost any less than its predecessor. We wouldn’t be surprised if the Note 10 Plus’ price crept above the £1000 mark.

