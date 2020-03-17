Samsung is developing a smartphone camera with an incredible 150-megapixel resolution, according to a South Korean source.

Having just equipped its Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra flagship with a 108-megapixel sensor, the manufacturer is already working on launching a new sensor with a resolution of 150-megapixels, according to Clien.net – and we could see it in action for the first time as soon as October this year. This would potentially put it in line with launch of Xiaomi’s next flagship. Xiaomi was the first phone maker to adopt Samsung’s previous 108-megapixel sensor. The rumour has been translated and detailed by Twitter user Sleepy Kuma, embedded below:

So what could a 150-megapixel smartphone camera sensor actually mean in practice? Firstly it could translate into even greater zoom capabilities. For instance the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra proudly boasts of its digital 100x “Space Zoom” effect thanks to its 108-megapixel snapper, that lets pick out objects from hundreds of metres away. But it’s worth remembering that megapixel count is not the whole story; there’s plenty more that goes into perfecting a camera so remember to always consult our reviews for the expert insight.

We have reviewed two devices that featured Samsung’s previous record-breaking high-resolution smartphone camera, namely the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 along with the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra. In our review of the former, we praised the quality of the camera very highly, specifically for its detail, colour balance, and zoom ability. But we also found that it was very slow, with frustrating shutter lag of around half a second.

We had higher praise for the S20 Ultra, but it wasn’t entirely unreserved. Taking pictures with the full 108-megapixel resolution was again slow and resulted in strangely flat images.. We recommend employing pixel-binning for the best results. But the lossless zoom up to 10x was once again incredible, offering a unique advantage that competitors like the Google Pixel 4 and the iPhone 11. We can’t wait to see whether Samsung’s next ultra high resolution sensor offers a similar step forward.

Mobile Writer Peter is a mobile tech writer, covering the latest smartphones, tablets, and wearables in news stories, reviews, and features. Previously he worked as a business researcher for Which?, analysing the m…