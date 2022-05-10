 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 look set to disappoint on the charging front

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 could very well come up short when it comes to charging speeds.

Samsung’s forthcoming foldables are two of the most hotly anticipated phones of 2022, after the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 proved to be the most complete foldable phones to date.

However, a recent snippet of information to emerge from Chinese 3C certification suggests that Samsung’s next-gen foldables won’t match a key improvement made by the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus.

As relayed by GSMArena, a Chinese certification listing has revealed that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 will continue to be limited to 25W charging support.

Both of those non-foldable flagship phones upped the charging rate support to a more acceptable 45W after a disappointing dip to 25W in recent years. We were hoping that the Galaxy Z series would follow suit, especially given that the Fold in particular is the priciest model in Samsung’s range.

The new generation of Samsung’s foldables will likely arrive in August or September of this year. The Fold 4, in particular, is expected to house an improved single hinge design, which could improve robustness and reduce bulk.

We’ve also heard it rumoured that the Fold 4 will feature a similar camera system to the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, which would represent a vast improvement over the Galaxy Z Fold 3 if true.

You might like…

Best smartphones 2022: The best phones we’ve tested this year

Best smartphones 2022: The best phones we’ve tested this year

Max Parker 6 days ago
Samsung Galaxy S22 Review

Samsung Galaxy S22 Review

Max Parker 3 months ago
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Review

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Review

Max Parker 9 months ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.