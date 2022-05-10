Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 look set to disappoint on the charging front

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 could very well come up short when it comes to charging speeds.

Samsung’s forthcoming foldables are two of the most hotly anticipated phones of 2022, after the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 proved to be the most complete foldable phones to date.

However, a recent snippet of information to emerge from Chinese 3C certification suggests that Samsung’s next-gen foldables won’t match a key improvement made by the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus.

As relayed by GSMArena, a Chinese certification listing has revealed that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 will continue to be limited to 25W charging support.

Both of those non-foldable flagship phones upped the charging rate support to a more acceptable 45W after a disappointing dip to 25W in recent years. We were hoping that the Galaxy Z series would follow suit, especially given that the Fold in particular is the priciest model in Samsung’s range.

The new generation of Samsung’s foldables will likely arrive in August or September of this year. The Fold 4, in particular, is expected to house an improved single hinge design, which could improve robustness and reduce bulk.

We’ve also heard it rumoured that the Fold 4 will feature a similar camera system to the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, which would represent a vast improvement over the Galaxy Z Fold 3 if true.