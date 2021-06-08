Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 to get “big price cut” – report

Alan Martin By Alan Martin linkedin Contact via linkedin

Samsung’s upcoming foldables – the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 – are set to get a “big price cut” on their expensive predecessors.

Sammobile claims that the two foldable handsets will be up to 20% cheaper than the previous generation, with would-be Galaxy Z Fold 3 buyers “looking at an almost $400 price cut”. 

That would mean the foldable coming in at around $1600 (~£1130) rather than the $1999 (~£1412) that the Galaxy Z Fold 2 launched at.

Though even if the dollar prices prove to be accurate, it’s worth noting that Samsung opts for a less generous dollar-to-pound conversion than that, and last year’s foldable flagship arrived at £1799 this side of the Atlantic.

Although the SamMobile report also mentions the Galaxy Z Flip 3 as getting a price cut, no figures are included, and given the Z Flip 2 started at a lower $1380/£1300, it has considerably less room for manoeuvre.

What is Spatial Audio?

What is Spatial Audio?

Kob Monney 36 mins ago
Jaybird Vista 2 True Wireless Earbuds revealed with key improvements

Jaybird Vista 2 True Wireless Earbuds revealed with key improvements

Alan Martin 3 hours ago
Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos and lossless streaming available on Apple Music right now

Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos and lossless streaming available on Apple Music right now

WWDC2021 Kob Monney 4 hours ago
Secret new macOS Monterey and iPadOS 15 battery feature is a literal lifesaver

Secret new macOS Monterey and iPadOS 15 battery feature is a literal lifesaver

WWDC2021 Chris Smith 14 hours ago
How to download and install the iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 beta today

How to download and install the iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 beta today

WWDC2021 Chris Smith 15 hours ago
Apple WWDC 2021: Everything announced during the keynote

Apple WWDC 2021: Everything announced during the keynote

WWDC2021 Max Parker 15 hours ago

We have reached out to Samsung for comment on the report, though given the company hasn’t even acknowledged the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 exist yet, it would be pretty surprising if they were ready to publicly talk about pricing.

But various rumours and leaks doing the rounds do indicate that the foldables will be arriving later this summer. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 will reportedly be the model where the innovation is happening, with the phone said to feature the company’s first under-screen camera and S Pen support – the kind of features to embed it firmly in our list of the best Android phones around.

Is a price cut plausible?

When discussing rumours and leaks, we always say it’s best to take them with a pinch of salt. For this one you could comfortably double or even triple the recommended dosage. 

After two generations of Galaxy Z Fold launching close to the $2,000 mark, is it really plausible for Samsung to slash the price by 20%? And in the middle of a global chip shortage that’s affecting everything from games consoles to the automotive industry? Bluntly, we’re extremely dubious.

Of course new technology starts out at a high price and then comes down as companies improve their manufacturing processes and find other cost-cutting measures, but this feels like too much, too soon. 

While Samsung is rich enough to take a hit on profits (or even make a loss) to drive adoption if it wanted to, a more modest reduction or slashing prices on the previous generation would seem a more likely way for the company to go. 

But if the report is accurate and Samsung does decide to drive sales with an aggressive price cut, then this could be the generation where you start seeing foldables everywhere you go.

Alan Martin

By Alan Martin

Alan Martin
By Alan Martin linkedin Contact via linkedin
Alan was Deputy Editor of Alphr.com, senior Editor at Mediablaze and a Producer at Mousebreaker, and has freelanced widely for The New Statesman, CNET and Pocket Gamer. Alan currently writes news for …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.