Samsung’s upcoming foldables – the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 – are set to get a “big price cut” on their expensive predecessors.

Sammobile claims that the two foldable handsets will be up to 20% cheaper than the previous generation, with would-be Galaxy Z Fold 3 buyers “looking at an almost $400 price cut”.

That would mean the foldable coming in at around $1600 (~£1130) rather than the $1999 (~£1412) that the Galaxy Z Fold 2 launched at.

Though even if the dollar prices prove to be accurate, it’s worth noting that Samsung opts for a less generous dollar-to-pound conversion than that, and last year’s foldable flagship arrived at £1799 this side of the Atlantic.

Although the SamMobile report also mentions the Galaxy Z Flip 3 as getting a price cut, no figures are included, and given the Z Flip 2 started at a lower $1380/£1300, it has considerably less room for manoeuvre.

We have reached out to Samsung for comment on the report, though given the company hasn’t even acknowledged the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 exist yet, it would be pretty surprising if they were ready to publicly talk about pricing.

But various rumours and leaks doing the rounds do indicate that the foldables will be arriving later this summer. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 will reportedly be the model where the innovation is happening, with the phone said to feature the company’s first under-screen camera and S Pen support – the kind of features to embed it firmly in our list of the best Android phones around.