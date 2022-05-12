 large image

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 render leak shows familiar design

Jon Mundy

Unofficial renders of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 have leaked onto the internet, and they look mighty familiar.

Perennial smartphone tipster OnLeaks has posted renders of the forthcoming follow-up to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 on Twitter.

As you can see, the design language has barely evolved from the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 (pictured above) that launched in the second half of 2021.

Naturally, the line’s signature clamshell form factor remains, as does the button placement. It wouldn’t have been a hugely daring prediction to posit that the phone would have an aluminium body and glass back, either.

However, even the two-tone exterior and camera placement on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 appears much the same as before. Meanwhile, the somewhat pokey external display doesn’t appear to have grown at all.

There are some subtle differences, however, as revealed by the related post on 91Mobiles. According to the source, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 dimensions (when unfolded) will be 165.1 x 71.9 x 7.2mm. That makes it slightly shorter and narrower than its predecessor, but also fractionally thicker.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 was the Korean brand’s breakthrough foldable, with a chic design, solid all-round specs, and (crucially) a three-figure price tag that mere mortals could conceivably stretch to.

We awarded the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 a more-than-solid 8 out of 10 in our review, calling it “a big jump for foldable phones”. Here’s hoping they at least improve those mid-range cameras though, eh?

