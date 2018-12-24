Samsung Galaxy Sport leaked with Tizen and Bixby on board?

Just months after the Samsung launched its Galaxy Watch, word of another smartwatch from the company has emerged.

The company is reportedly working on a new smartwatch, codenamed Pulse, according to newly discovered evidence from SamMobile.

The site, which tends to have its nose pretty close to the ground on these matters, reckons the new watch could be dubbed the Galaxy Sport. According to the report, the watch will bare the model number SM-R500, with development beginning only this month.

It appears this could be the successor to the Gear Sport (above), which was released in 2017 and was the last of Samsung’s ‘Gear’ branded smartwatches.

Related: Best smartwatch 2018

The report also has some hints when it comes to specs. It will apparently be running the Tizen operating system, which would mean no switch to Google’s Wear OS operating system as was rumoured prior to the Galaxy Watch launch.

Samsung’s Bixby personal assistant will also be on board, according to the report, as the company seeks to expand its functionality. As Wareable points out, this would be the first time Bixby Reminders will be available on a wearable device. It had been expected in time for the launch of the Galaxy Watch, but was absent upon launch in August.

Given we’re hearing about this watch already, there’s a chance it’ll be here long before Samsung usually drops its wearables at the end of the summer. Might we be seeing this when Samsung outs that Galaxy S9 in February.

Would you buy a new sport-minded smartwatch from Samsung? Drop us a line @TrustedReviews on Twitter.