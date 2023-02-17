 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Samsung Galaxy S23 will protect against malware hiding in memes

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Even after reviews have been published, the Samsung Galaxy S23 series continues to be full of pleasant surprises.

Today the smartphone giant has revealed a new Message Guard feature, which promises to guard users against the worrying zero-click cyber attacks.

Motorola Razr (2022) Price Drop

Motorola Razr (2022) Price Drop

The 4.5-star rated Motorola Razr (2022) has just plumetted in price at Amazon. The deal is on back order but you can still nab it for a limited time.

  • Amazon
  • Was £899.98
  • Now £749.99
View Deal

One of the newer threats, these zero-click attacks don’t even require users to fall into the trap and click dodgy looking images or links they receive from spammers phishing.

Samsung says its latest Knox security measure guards against malicious code that could be hiding in images and enable hackers to access your phone without you even opening it. Samsung even puts the willies up us by saying these attacks can happen while you sleep.

The company says that before an image arrives in your inbox it is placed in a sandbox where it is scanned by Message Guard away from the rest of the content on your device. This means it’s not able to access any of your other files and folders.

“Simply put, Samsung Message Guard automatically neutralidses any potential threat hiding in image files before they have a chance to do you any harm,” Samsung says in a Newsroom post.

“It also runs silently and largely invisibly in the background and does not need to be activated by the user. So where previously you could be endangered without doing anything, now you are protected from zero-click exploits without lifting a finger.”

Samsung says the feature will be available on the Galaxy S23 series before rolling out to other Galaxy phones and tablets soon.

Earlier this week we learned the Galaxy S23 series also benefits from a new type of low-power LED display that not only boosts brightness, but also offers power consumption savings of up to 16%, further boosting battery life.

What else has Samsung not told us about?

You might like…

Samsung Galaxy S23 vs Google Pixel 7: What’s the difference?

Samsung Galaxy S23 vs Google Pixel 7: What’s the difference?

Lewis Painter 2 weeks ago
Samsung Galaxy S23 vs Galaxy S22: What’s new?

Samsung Galaxy S23 vs Galaxy S22: What’s new?

Hannah Davies 2 weeks ago
Samsung Galaxy S23 vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: Which offers better value?

Samsung Galaxy S23 vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: Which offers better value?

Thomas Deehan 2 weeks ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.