Samsung Galaxy S23 will protect against malware hiding in memes

Even after reviews have been published, the Samsung Galaxy S23 series continues to be full of pleasant surprises.

Today the smartphone giant has revealed a new Message Guard feature, which promises to guard users against the worrying zero-click cyber attacks.

One of the newer threats, these zero-click attacks don’t even require users to fall into the trap and click dodgy looking images or links they receive from spammers phishing.

Samsung says its latest Knox security measure guards against malicious code that could be hiding in images and enable hackers to access your phone without you even opening it. Samsung even puts the willies up us by saying these attacks can happen while you sleep.

The company says that before an image arrives in your inbox it is placed in a sandbox where it is scanned by Message Guard away from the rest of the content on your device. This means it’s not able to access any of your other files and folders.

“Simply put, Samsung Message Guard automatically neutralidses any potential threat hiding in image files before they have a chance to do you any harm,” Samsung says in a Newsroom post.

“It also runs silently and largely invisibly in the background and does not need to be activated by the user. So where previously you could be endangered without doing anything, now you are protected from zero-click exploits without lifting a finger.”

Samsung says the feature will be available on the Galaxy S23 series before rolling out to other Galaxy phones and tablets soon.

Earlier this week we learned the Galaxy S23 series also benefits from a new type of low-power LED display that not only boosts brightness, but also offers power consumption savings of up to 16%, further boosting battery life.

What else has Samsung not told us about?