Samsung Galaxy S23 display’s secret battery life weapon revealed

During our time with the Samsung Galaxy S23 phones, we’ve been blown away by the “absolutely phenomenal” quality of the display. However, it turns out the AMOLED panel brings another key upgrade to battery life.

The smartphone giant has revealed the display is comprised of a new AMOLED technology that offers additional battery life efficiency. This isn’t something the company focused on during the Unpacked launch event last week, which is surprising given the there’s power consumption savings of up to 16% to be had.

It comes to light via a news update from the good folks at Samsung Display (translated by 9to5Google). The benefits of the new tech include improved brightness and decreased power consumption. That’s quite the combination, as usually we’d expect those metrics to be the other way around.

Samsung says the max brightness on the S23 is now 1,750 nits, which is way up on the 1,3500 nits achieved by the Galaxy S22‘s display.

The post reads: “The Galaxy S23 Series Display has been equipped with low-power OLED technology that has increased luminous efficiency by applying new organic materials. By using organic materials with Samsung’s new technology, power consumption is reduced and brightness is increased. The new organic material is improved so that electrons can move faster and easier in the organic layer, and by increasing luminous efficiency, power consumption is reduced by more than 13% to 16% compared to the previous one.”

Our reviewer said the 120Hz display was “truly something to behold”. Users can also lower the refresh rate all the way down to 1Hz if they really want to maximise every ounce of battery life.

“It should come as no surprise that the display is absolutely phenomenal in use, arguably more so than last year with the S23 Ultra’s flatter display. It offers great contrast and impressively vibrant colours without being too contrast-heavy and unnatural,” our own Lewis Painter wrote in his Galaxy S23 Ultra review.