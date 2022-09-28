Samsung Galaxy S23 render hints at camera redesign

A render of the Samsung Galaxy S23 suggests that the company is doing away with its distinctive camera module.

Samsung gave its flagship phone line a welcome does of pizazz with the Samsung Galaxy S21 back in early 2021. Its major new design feature was a camera module that appeared to emerge from the frame of the phone.

The company continued that design flourish with this year’s Samsung Galaxy S22, but it might not be continuing the trend with next year’s Samsung Galaxy S23.

An unofficial but high quality render supplied by reliable tipster OnLeaks appears to show a Samsung Galaxy S23 with a familiar rounded design. However, the camera module appears to have reverted to a much more basic look.

The way the three different camera modules stand alone with their own discrete mountings calls to mind this year’s Galaxy Note-evoking flagship, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. If you’ll recall, we weren’t exactly bowled over by the regressive step Samsung took with that phone’s design.

Together with this notable design change, the tipster also supplies the phone’s dimensions (via Digit.in). At 146.3 x 70.8 x 7.6mm, it’s fractionally taller and wider than its predecessor, but we’re talking barely noticeable here.

Indeed, the display is likely to measure the same 6.1 inches as before.

All in all, the Galaxy S23 looks set to be an iterative upgrade over the Galaxy S22. Here’s hoping Samsung takes a leaf from Apple’s book and reserves some surprises for its premium Ultra model.