 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Samsung Galaxy S23 render hints at camera redesign

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

A render of the Samsung Galaxy S23 suggests that the company is doing away with its distinctive camera module.

Samsung gave its flagship phone line a welcome does of pizazz with the Samsung Galaxy S21 back in early 2021. Its major new design feature was a camera module that appeared to emerge from the frame of the phone.

The company continued that design flourish with this year’s Samsung Galaxy S22, but it might not be continuing the trend with next year’s Samsung Galaxy S23.

An unofficial but high quality render supplied by reliable tipster OnLeaks appears to show a Samsung Galaxy S23 with a familiar rounded design. However, the camera module appears to have reverted to a much more basic look.

The way the three different camera modules stand alone with their own discrete mountings calls to mind this year’s Galaxy Note-evoking flagship, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. If you’ll recall, we weren’t exactly bowled over by the regressive step Samsung took with that phone’s design.

Together with this notable design change, the tipster also supplies the phone’s dimensions (via Digit.in). At 146.3 x 70.8 x 7.6mm, it’s fractionally taller and wider than its predecessor, but we’re talking barely noticeable here.

Indeed, the display is likely to measure the same 6.1 inches as before.

All in all, the Galaxy S23 looks set to be an iterative upgrade over the Galaxy S22. Here’s hoping Samsung takes a leaf from Apple’s book and reserves some surprises for its premium Ultra model.

You might like…

Best smartphones 2022: The best phones we’ve tested this year

Best smartphones 2022: The best phones we’ve tested this year

Gemma Ryles 2 weeks ago
Best Samsung phone 2022: The top Galaxy handsets reviewed

Best Samsung phone 2022: The top Galaxy handsets reviewed

Max Parker 3 weeks ago
Best Android phones 2022: From Galaxy Folds to affordable Pixels

Best Android phones 2022: From Galaxy Folds to affordable Pixels

Max Parker 1 month ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.