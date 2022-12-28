 large image

Samsung Galaxy S23 series could run a lot cooler

The Samsung Galaxy S23 series will apparently run much cooler than its predecessor, among other improvements.

According to a recent tweet by tipster Ahmed Qwaider (via SamMobile), the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and Galaxy S23 Ultra will each feature “improved cooling systems”.

The tipster claims that “Samsung has addressed this point significantly during heavy use”, in reference to the fact that the Galaxy S23 line suffered from throttling issues.

Back in March of 2022, it was found that Samsung’s Game Optimizing Service (GOS) was exceeding its remit and throttling back performance too aggressively – a telltale sign that the company had been struggling with the thermal output of its devices.

This led to various performance issues, including a hit to the 120Hz peak screen refresh rate.

Besides the Galaxy S23 line running cooler, it’s also claimed that the three new phones will push the peak brightness of their AMOLED displays up further. Even the vanilla Galaxy S23 is set to enjoy up to 1,750 nits of peak brightness.

Finally, the tipster claims that the regular Galaxy S23 is in line for a battery capacity boost to 3,900mAh from 3,700mAh in the Galaxy S22. The Galaxy S23 Plus, meanwhile, could get a 4,700mAh cell, up from 4,900mAh in the Galaxy S22 Plus.

Combined with that improved thermal performance, we’re hopeful of some decent battery life from the compact Galaxy S23.

We might not see similar gains in the Galaxy S23 Ultra, though the Galaxy S22 Ultra’s 5,000mAh battery arguably didn’t need any improving.

Meanwhile, don’t expect to see any increase in the Galaxy S22 Ultra’s 45W charging speed. Qwaider claims that it’s staying the same.

