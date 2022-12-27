Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and S23 Plus signature colours leaked

The key new colours of the forthcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and Galaxy S23 Plus have leaked online.

Reports suggest that the Samsung Galaxy S23 line will be announced at a special Unpacked event to be held in San Francisco on February 1. Well ahead of that we’ve received a solid tip on the new signature colours for the two most premium phones in the range.

Website 91mobiles has published what appear to be leaked promotional materials showing off the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus and the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.

We’ve seen and read about the likely designs of these phones already. What’s interesting here is the new colours both Galaxy S23 variants are presented in.

The Galaxy S23 Plus is shown in a light pink colour, while he Galaxy S23 Ultra sports a pea-green tint.

Sadly, we don’t get a similar promotional material treatment for the plain Galaxy S23. However, the report points to claims that Samsung’s new mainstream flagship will have the same signature colour as the Galaxy S23 Plus.

Separate reports have suggested that the plain Galaxy S23 will come in a light pink gold, so it’ll be interesting to see who is correct here.

Colour tweaks aside, we’re not expecting a radical overhaul from the preceding galaxy S22 series. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 seems a given, while the Galaxy S23 Ultra is tipped to pack an upgraded 200MP main camera.

Otherwise, these should be three familiar but highly competitive flagship phones. Roll on February 1.