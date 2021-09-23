 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra could be the Note 21 you’re looking for

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra could essentially turn out to be the Samsung Galaxy Note 21 in all but name, with rumours of deep S Pen integration.

After Google launches its Pixel 6 range over the coming weeks, Samsung’s next Galaxy S flagship family will be the most hotly anticipated smartphone around.

As such, rumours are starting to flow concerning the potential feature set of the follow-up to the brilliant Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. And one particular tip has us all kinds of intrigued.

According to established tipster Ice Universe, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra won’t just have support for Samsung’s S Pen, like its predecessor, but will have an S Pen stylus built into it.

You might like…

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Review

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Review

Alastair Stevenson 1 week ago
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Review

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Review

Max Parker 4 weeks ago
Best Android phones 2021: The 13 top phones with Android right now

Best Android phones 2021: The 13 top phones with Android right now

Max Parker 3 months ago

This is hot news because Samsung effectively announced time on the beloved Note series following 2020’s Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. The new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 effectively took the place of a potential Samsung Galaxy Note 21 this year, though it notably lacked an in-built S Pen.

Instead, you had to purchase a specific S Pen variant separately, and there was nowhere to stash in on the device itself.

According to subsequent tweets from Ice Universe, the Galaxy S22 Ultra could bridge the gap between the Galaxy Note 20 and the Galaxy S21 Ultra in terms of its design, potentially with a more angular look.

Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.