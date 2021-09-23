Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra could be the Note 21 you’re looking for

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra could essentially turn out to be the Samsung Galaxy Note 21 in all but name, with rumours of deep S Pen integration.

After Google launches its Pixel 6 range over the coming weeks, Samsung’s next Galaxy S flagship family will be the most hotly anticipated smartphone around.

As such, rumours are starting to flow concerning the potential feature set of the follow-up to the brilliant Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. And one particular tip has us all kinds of intrigued.

According to established tipster Ice Universe, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra won’t just have support for Samsung’s S Pen, like its predecessor, but will have an S Pen stylus built into it.

This is hot news because Samsung effectively announced time on the beloved Note series following 2020’s Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. The new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 effectively took the place of a potential Samsung Galaxy Note 21 this year, though it notably lacked an in-built S Pen.

Instead, you had to purchase a specific S Pen variant separately, and there was nowhere to stash in on the device itself.

According to subsequent tweets from Ice Universe, the Galaxy S22 Ultra could bridge the gap between the Galaxy Note 20 and the Galaxy S21 Ultra in terms of its design, potentially with a more angular look.