Samsung Galaxy S22 range design revealed in unboxing video

We’ve received our best look at the Samsung Galaxy S22 design yet courtesy of an unboxing video featuring dummy units.

There have been plenty of leaks and well-informed rumours surrounding Samsung’s forthcoming flagship smartphone line-up, including what appeared to be official press materials offering a glimpse at the designs.

But we haven’t seen anything so revealing, from a design perspective, as a recent unboxing video posted by Unbox Therapy.

The fact that the video has since been delisted suggests that the popular tech YouTuber got a little too close to the bone with this one. Thankfully, the internet did its usual thing, and the video has been reuploaded numerous times. The footage seems to verify previous leaks, including the aforementioned ‘official’ press shot.

We’re likely looking at a Samsung Galaxy S22, a Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus, and a Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra here. While the former two look largely similar to last year’s Samsung Galaxy S21, the Galaxy S22 Ultra bears more in common with the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.

You have the same flat top and bottom edges mixed with the same uniform curved side edges. The camera module isn’t as pronounced, however. In case you missed it, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is widely tipped to continue the Note heritage, complete with built-in S Pen stylus.

As you can see from the comparative shots, the Samsung Galaxy S22 is shaping up to be a little more compact than previous models, which should provide more of an option for smaller phone fans. It’s widely tipped to feature a 6.1-inch display.

There’s no word yet on when Samsung might launch the Galaxy S22 line, but with the leaks coming thick and fast, you have to think it’s eager to get its business done early. Last year’s Galaxy S21 line launched in January, so fingers crossed.