 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra design leaks alongside Galaxy S22

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

The design of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra has leaked alongside its Galaxy S22 brother, with what appear to be official press images hitting the internet.

We’re likely only weeks away from a full unveiling of the Samsung Galaxy S22 family, and there have been plenty of leaks to have emerged. None have shown the phones in such a direct way as this one, however.

Dutch website LetsGoDigital has posted what appears to be an official press image of the Galaxy S22 Ultra laying face down on top of the Samsung Galaxy S22.

This image seems to confirm that the Galaxy S22 Ultra will take more than a few leaves out of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra’s book. For one thing there’s the combination of flat top and bottom edges and curved side edges, and also the classy autumnal finish (albeit in a much rosier hue), both of which evoke our favourite smartphone design of 2020.

There’s also the more blatant point of an S Pen sitting on the rear of the phone. It’s been rumoured for some time that the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra would effectively be a new Samsung Galaxy Note, and this has as good as confirmed it.

This won’t actually be labelled the Samsung Galaxy Note 22 Ultra, however. The image confirms that the model will indeed be named the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Notable by its absence in this image is the total lack of a prominent camera bump. The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra had that infamous slab-like camera module, while the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra had its own sticky-outy camera.

Even the Samsung Galaxy S22 that shares space with the Galaxy S22 Ultra in this picture has a notable camera module, and in fact looks a lot like the Samsung Galaxy S21.

You might like…

Best Android phones 2021: The 13 top phones with Android right now

Best Android phones 2021: The 13 top phones with Android right now

Max Parker 1 week ago
Best smartphones 2021: The best smartphones we’ve tested this year

Best smartphones 2021: The best smartphones we’ve tested this year

Max Parker 2 months ago
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra vs Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: The winner is clear

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra vs Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: The winner is clear

Max Parker 11 months ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.