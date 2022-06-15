Samsung Galaxy S22 FE may have been cancelled, if it ever existed

Samsung might be canning the Fan Edition line of smartphones after just two years, according to a new report suggesting there will not be a Galaxy S22 FE.

Sammobile sources say there won’t be any FE branded devices in the near future, leaving the Galaxy S20 FE and Galaxy S21 FE iterations the only ones for now.

The site also says the presumed model number SM-S900, is not popping up in the usual places, which indicates it doesn’t exist.

It’s not clear why, but given the issues with fitting the Galaxy S21 FE into the schedule before Galaxy S22 was launched, it’s not surprising Samsung is dropping the device this time. The Galaxy S21 FE arrived in January 2022, while the Galaxy S22 arrived on February 9 2022. There wasn’t really much time to breathe for the phone before it essentially became a variant of last year’s flagship.

Ideally Samsung would probably look to have six months between these two phones, but the spring-summer belongs to the popular A-Series phones, and late summer-autumn has become the time of year Samsung releases its foldable phones.

November and December, traditionally speaking, aren’t big months for smartphone releases, so that leaves the Galaxy FE saddled with January, just a month before the new Galaxy S-Series phones are announced.

As Sammobile points out, the S21 FE release became somewhat of a saga. Renders were out in the wild from around July, but it was another six months before the phone arrived. When it eventually did land, it was well enough received by the critics, including our own deputy editor Max Parker, who also included it was too late to have the desired impact.

He wrote: “The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE ticks multiple boxes, offering good performance and a well-thought-out feature list. It isn’t the most exciting phone I’ve reviewed recently, though, and I can’t help but feel it’s been released a little too late.”