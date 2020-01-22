Prices for the Samsung Galaxy S20 seem to have been leaked on Twitter — and unsurprisingly the high-end phones aren’t going to be cheap.

According to Max Weinbach, who has lately been a fountain of knowledge regarding the Samsung Galaxy S20, prices for the upcoming flagship will start from €900 (∼£760) and could rise to €1300 (∼£1098) for the high-spec Ultra version. Meanwhile, the new foldable Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is set to cost another €100 on top of that for a €1400 (∼£1183) price tag if these prices are to be trusted. Please note that the price given in pounds sterling is just an approximation based on the exchange rate.

Considering that last year’s Samsung Galaxy S10e had a starting price of £669, it looks like this new generation of Samsung flagships will be noticeably more costly, even eclipsing the notoriously expensive iPhones. So can we expect the headline-grabbing specifications to justify such an increase?

Price (rumoured) Starting Price (official) Samsung Galaxy S20 €900 iPhone 11 €829 Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus €1050 iPhone 11 Pro €1179 Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra €1300 iPhone 11 Pro Max €1279

From what we’ve heard so far, there are plenty of reasons to be excited about the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S20. First off, we expect it to have at least three rear cameras including a 12-megapixel main sensor, a 64-megapixel secondary snapper, and a telephoto lens (and potentially a Time of Flight sensor as well). The display also boasts an upgrade to a refresh rate of 120Hz, although some rumours claim that this performance maximum is only available at Full HD+ resolution, with the screen’s top WQHD+ resolution capped at 60Hz. In order to power this thirstier screen, the device will reportedly have a 4500mAh battery capacity, which can be topped up via 25W fast-charging. Fortunately we don’t have much longer to wait to see the S20 (and its price-tag); it’s expected to be unveiled on February 11.

Mobile Writer Peter is a mobile tech writer, covering the latest smartphones, tablets, and wearables in news stories, reviews, and features. Previously he worked as a business researcher for Which?, analysing the m…