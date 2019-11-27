If the trypophobia-triggering iPhone 11 Pro camera design was your nightmare, then steel yourself before gazing on Samsung’s potential next creation.

The unofficial renders, shown off in the video below, suggest that the Samsung Galaxy S11 Plus’ camera module will have five lenses arranged in a haphazard manner within a large rectangular module.

It looks considerably less elegant than other potential solutions for housing five camera sensors, and would definitely be a divisive design decision.

On the front of the device, it looks set to have a centred cut-out selfie camera similar to the Samsung Galaxy Note 10.

These renders were created by well-known tipster @OnLeaks for CashKaro.

Aside from this controversial design news, we’ve already come across plenty of rumours that show the direction in which Samsung’s next flagship is headed — and many of these concern the cameras.

For starters, the main camera could boast the same record-breaking 108-megapixel sensor that we first saw unveiled on the Xiaomi Mi Note 10. This could then be joined by a telephoto lens with an impressive zoom of 5x or even 10x.

Aside from the cameras, the new range is set to boast an Exynos 990 processor, along with augmented battery capacities (up to 5000mAh), which addresses a key problem that we had with the Samsung Galaxy S10 range.

While the iPhone 11 may have had a rather unattractive-looking camera module, we were nonetheless impressed with its actual photographic performance — and after all, that’s what really counts. The wide angle and ultrawide lenses combine for a pleasingly versatile package, while the software greatly enhances portrait pictures and snaps taken in low-light conditions.

The iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max are similarly excellent, and include an extra telephoto lens for better zoom. The S11 will have done very well indeed it it can manage to match or exceed the standard set by Apple’s flagship range this year.

