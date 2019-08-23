Samsung Galaxy S10 with Android 10 and new One UI breaks cover

Samsung is going to rollout a new version of its popular One UI alongside Android 10, according to a video surfacing online.

A YouTuber from Brazil has posted a video of the Samsung Galaxy S10 running the recently-Christened Android update, with One UI 2.0 on board. It’s all in Portuguese, sadly, but we can certainly get the gist of what’s going on in the video, which offers our first look at One UI (via Android Central).

One UI represented a major upheaval of Samsung’s user interface, which saw the company drop the love-it-or-loathe it TouchWiz skin for Android. This time around, it seems Samsung will be happy to iterate and build upon the One UI foundations.

For starters it looks like there’s been a refinement of the quick settings tiles, with the clock and date section dropped in favour of a full-screen interface that brings access to more settings.

One UI is also benefitting from the new native gestures in Android 10, which can be switched on from the navigation bar menu. The video also shows Samsung Galaxy S10 phones will be getting the Link To Windows quick settings, while the native screen recording from the Note 10 will also make its way to the S10.

Of course, we have no idea when Android 10 and One UI 2.0 will be coming to the Galaxy S10 range. Samsung isn’t the fastest when it comes to rolling out Android updates.

The Android Pie rollout only commenced on the Galaxy S9 in late December 2018, more than three months after the update was released by Google. It then took a long time to reach everyone.

Google has finally revealed the name for it’s next major Android version after months of speculation. It turns out Android Q was Android 10.

“We’ve heard feedback over the years that the names weren’t always understood by everyone in the global community,” Google explains. “For example, L and R are not distinguishable when spoken in some languages. So when some people heard us say Android Lollipop out loud, it wasn’t intuitively clear that it referred to the version after KitKat.

“It’s even harder for new Android users, who are unfamiliar with the naming convention, to understand if their phone is running the latest version.”

