Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus is getting a very limited edition makeover

A new edition of the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus has been unveiled, and a very specific selection of football fans will be queuing up to buy it.

Samsung has just released a new edition of the Galaxy S10 Plus to honour the manager of the Vietnamese national football team: Park Hang-Seo.

The device will be released on June 16, and is priced at ₫23,990,000 (~£810/$1030), report GSMArena.; but it’s exclusive to Vietnam, so, unfortunately any worldwide fans may find it difficult to get their hands on the device.

Park is a South Korean national who spent most of his playing career at high-flyers Lucky-Goldstar FC, where he won the K League 1 in 1985. He is held in high affection by Vietnamese football fans for managing the team to a glorious victory in the AFF Championships in 2018, which crowns the best team in South East Asia. Vietnam again performed well in the 2019 AFC Asian Cup, reaching the quarterfinals before tasting defeat against Japan.

The special edition smartphone appears to ship with a Samsung wireless charging battery pack and a red case featuring a profile of the manager himself and bearing his highly-sought signature. The handset itself is in an attractive Prism Silver colour which has a surface that is both deep and reflective, much like the tactical genius himself.

In our Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus review, we were very impressed by its gorgeous screen and amazingly versatile camera; the in-screen ultrasonic fingerprint scanner was a nice touch. Unlike the others in the S10 series, this phone has a dual front-facing camera for optimised self-portraits. The battery life wasn’t as impressive as other flagship contenders, but we expect that big fans of Park Hang-Seo may be willing to compromise on this specification to get their hands on this one-off device.

While you likely won’t be able to pick this up, you’ll have more luck with the upcoming Galaxy Note 10 which we expect to see later in the summer.