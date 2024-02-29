Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Samsung Galaxy Ring will be all-Android friendly

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Samsung is working on ensuring its Galaxy Ring won’t only be compatible with the company’s Galaxy handsets.

The forthcoming wearable will be compatible with other Android devices, Samsung said during a recent interview at MWC earlier this week.

Save 31% on the Logitech MK470 Slim Wireless Keyboard & Mouse Combo

Save 31% on the Logitech MK470 Slim Wireless Keyboard & Mouse Combo

Amazon is selling the Logitech MK470 Slim Wireless Keyboard & Mouse Combo at a 31% discount, making for an easy home office set-up.

  • Amazon
  • Save 31%
  • Now £37.99
View Deal

iOS users, as expected, will probably miss out. However, with reports suggesting Apple too is interested in developing its own variant, perhaps not for too long.

“We recognise the iOS/Android challenge, and we ultimately hope that our devices are of such caliber that people will be willing to switch,” Hon Pak, a Samsung VP who heads up the digital health team, told CNET. When asked about the compatibility with Android devices, he confirmed: “That’s where we are. And then beyond? I think it’s TBD.”

The report also had a little insight into the battery sizes and weights within the Galaxy Ring models. The smallest model will only have a 14.5mAh battery and weigh a slight 2.3g. The large model will have 21.5mAh battery, while it’ll weight 2.9g. Samsung reckons there’ll be battery life of 5-9 days in total.

Perhaps most interestingly though is the synergy with the Galaxy Watch. Samsung says wearing both the Ring and the Watch would improve the quality of the data. “We know that, for example, the performance of sleep staging goes up when both devices are worn,” Pak said.

We already know there’ll be NFC and Samsung Pay on board, as well as 24/7 heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen levels, hart rate variability, sleep stages, sleep duration and more. There’ll also be cycle tracking, skin temperature, stress monitoring and more.

Price and release date is still to be confirmed, but we’d wager a proper launch alongside the Galaxy Z Fold and Flip models in the summer.

You might like…

Best Smartwatch 2024: The top wearables we’ve tested

Best Smartwatch 2024: The top wearables we’ve tested

Thomas Deehan 1 month ago
Forget Galaxy AI – the Galaxy Ring might tempt me back to Samsung

Forget Galaxy AI – the Galaxy Ring might tempt me back to Samsung

Thomas Deehan 1 month ago
Samsung Galaxy Ring: What we know about new health device

Samsung Galaxy Ring: What we know about new health device

Chris Smith 1 month ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words