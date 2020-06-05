Samsung Galaxy Note 20 launch tipped for August 5 with lots more in tow

Samsung could be poised to launch its next generation Galaxy Note 20 smartphone at an online event on August 5, according to new leaks.

A new post from the prominent Samsung leakster Ice Universe suggests the company plans to host the event on or around August 5, which would be earlier than we normally see Samsung launch its flagship S Pen-enabled devices.

The post on Weibo tips Samsung will launch the Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra, but also “may” unveil the Galaxy Fold 2, as well as a 5G version of the Galaxy Z Flip.

Also on that list is on the Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7+ and the Galaxy Watch 2. If accurate, that would make it one of Samsung’s richest product lines in years.

Another report from the South Korean newspaper Dong-a Ilbo, a source that’s unfamiliar to us, claims to have insight from a Samsung representative. We’d take this information with a massive pinch of salt, but for what it’s worth, here’s the quote published on June 5:

“Internal discussions are taking place, but the plan to hold the Galaxy Unpacked event on August 5 is being reviewed favourably,” the unnamed source said. “As COVID-19 is still spreading and anti-racism protests are worsening in the U.S., this year’s event is likely to be held online.”

The source in question has been around since 1920 and has a circulation of 1.2 million. It actually won a Samsung Journalism Breaking News or Feature Reporting Award in 2013, so that’s nothing to be sniffed at.

The Galaxy Note series has launched in August for the last two years but previously arrived in September. Given the delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic this year, all bets are off when it comes to accurately predicting launch and release dates in 2020.

