Just a month before the release of the Galaxy Note 10, Samsung has commenced mass production of next-gen DRAM units with fearsome speeds.

On July 18, Samsung announced that mass production has started on the first 12Gb LPDDR5 DRAM. Coming less than a month before the Galaxy Note 10 hits the shelves, SamMobile reports that there’s “a good chance” that the new memory chip will feature on this new phablet.

Related: Best smartphone

It is reported that Samsung also expects to produce a a 16Gb LPDDR5 mobile chip later in 2019, a powerhouse that could make its debut with the top-end model of the Galaxy S11. The new RAM should make the Note 10 way faster than competing phone, such as the iPhone XS Max which has just 4GB of RAM of slower memor.

Related: Best iPhones

This is not the first rumour we’ve heard about the highly-anticipated Galaxy Note 10; in fact we’ve now got a clear picture of what to expect at its unveiling on August 7. To continue with the hardware specs, the Note 10 is strongly expected to have an Exynos 9825 chip, with leaked Geekbench scores revealing impressive single core performance (4495) and multi-core performance (10223). If reports so far are to believed, the phablet will undoubtedly be a powerhouse.

Related: Best Android phones

Plenty of leaks have also surfaced with regard to the camera set-up. We expect the Note 10 to have a 12-megapixel snapper with a three-stage variable aperture (f/1.5 to f/1.8 to f/2.4), a 16-megapixel super wide-angle lens with an f/1.9 aperture and a 123-degree field of view, plus a 13-megapixel f/2.4 telephoto sensor for lossless zoom.

Related: Best camera phones

Judging from the renders we’ve discovered, the design will also receive an update. The display will be larger than previously, with a small cut-out camera at the top of the screen rather than the Galaxy Note 9‘s substantial bezel.

We can’t wait to see how the Galaxy Note 10 performs in our review — remember to check back to find out whether it’s worth your hard-earned cash.

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More