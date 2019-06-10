Samsung Galaxy Note 10 release date ‘leaked’ – and it’s coming soon

When is the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 out? According to the latest ‘leak’ straight from South Korea, we won’t have much longer to wait until it hits the shelves.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 will be released on August 10, according to the South Korean source etnews.com. This would fit with the pattern of previous launches, as all smartphones in the series since the Note 5 have been released in August.

In addition to the main Galaxy Note 10, there’s also expected to be a Pro version – in the vein of the Huawei P30 Pro and OnePlus 7 Pro – with a significantly bigger screen and higher performance specs. We’re also expecting 5G versions of each model to be released too, joining the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G in Samsung’s stable of 5G smartphones.

We’ve previously reported several renders which supposedly give us a sneak preview of the devices. The cutout selfie camera at the top of the display combined with Samsung’s distinctive curved screen gives a truly impressive screen-to-body ratio for this handset. The standard Note 10 appears to have three triple cameras, while the Note 10 Pro adds a Time of Flight sensor (ToF) into the mix for more versatility.

The devices are each expected to feature a brand-new Exynos 9825 chipset, rather than a re-using the Exynos 9820 found in the Samsung Galaxy S10. The latest battery rumours indicate a 4170mAh cell for the Note 10 and 4500mAh for the Note 10 Pro.

But given Samsung’s recent camera innovations, it’s just as important to know what isn’t going to feature on the upcoming device. The Note 10 is unlikely to feature the latest 5x optical zoom camera, which has recently entered production and is expected to keep the 12-megapixel main camera from the S10 rather than adopting Samsung’s latest 64-megapixel snapper.