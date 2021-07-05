Buying a cheap phone is a lot easier than it used to be and there are many excellent choices that don’t require a hefty outlay. Samsung especially has been churning out a number of affordable devices this year alongside its higher-end Galaxy S series.

The latest addition to the M series in the UK is the M32, a £279 Android phone that borrows a few keys features from the brand’s pricier devices.

Samsung Galaxy M32 features

Among these is an OLED display, a screen tech that gives you deeper blacks and punchier colours than the more traditional LCD. While OLED panels are now found on many cheaper phones, it’s always good to see Samsung use this tech throughout its range.

Just like the use of OLED, it’s also great to see the M32’s 6.4-inch display refreshes at 90Hz. This adds an extra hit of smoothness over a 60Hz display.

Flip the M32 over and there’s an 8MP ultrawide camera with a 123-degree field of view along with a 64MP main camera. There’s also 2MP macro and 2MP depth camera, both of which are likely to be no more than window dressing. We’ve rarely been impressed by the kind of sensors even on pricier phones.

There’s a 20MP selfie camera on the front and Samsung said there are software tweaks to let you create your own filters for the snaps. You’ll also be able to use this front camera for facial unlocking.

Samsung Galaxy M32 specs and design

In terms of other specs, the M32 has a 5000mAh battery with 25w charging, an FHD+ display resolution and 6GB RAM/128GB storage.

While we haven’t seen the device for ourselves, it looks very much like any M-series entrant. There’s a larger border around the screen than you’d find on pricier devices and the front camera sits in the centrally located notch.

The Samsung Galaxy M32 will be available to buy later in July from Amazon and Samsung’s own store. It’ll set you back £269, which puts it in the sights of other phones in our best cheap phone list.

It could be a busy few months for Samsung, with the Korean firm expected to release the Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 at an Unpacked event in August. We could also see the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE at some stage, although rumblings suggest this might have been delayed.