Sources in South Korea have alleged that Samsung’s flexible phone might finally be ready for launch (again) — so when can we finally get our hands on it?

South Korean news agency Yonhap has reported that networks are in talks to release the Samsung Galaxy Fold on September 6. We had been expecting a release date later in the month, so it’s encouraging to see that the Fold could arrive a little earlier than expected.

But the key question is: has Samsung learned its lesson and fixed the vulnerabilities that plagued the original ill-fated handset?

When the Samsung Galaxy Fold first arrived on the scene in February 2019 it was naturally received with a great deal of excitement, being the first-ever foldable smartphone from a mainstream manufacturer.

That excitement quickly morphed into deep disappointment when units broke down in the hands of tech reviewers in a matter of days, due to physical issues with the display.

The launch date, previously set for April, was delayed indefinitely as Samsung’s engineers worked on solutions to the problems. It now appears that the Galaxy Fold will be relaunched in September, following the release of the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus.

We’re looking forward to getting our hands on the new and (hopefully) improved model, although in our hands-on review earlier this year we weren’t blown away by the design, which features a tiny screen on the outside and a visible crease on the giant inner screen.

The obvious rival to this device is the upcoming Huawei Mate X, which could also be released in the coming weeks.

This device features a different design, with the touchscreen wrapping around the outside. We found that this design was a lot more appealing on first impression, as it adeptly combines the smartphone and tablet experience.

Another foldable device has reportedly been in the works for a while, but there’s still no word yet as to the release date. The heavily rumoured Motorola Razr 2019 takes the classic clamshell design and combines it with a touchscreen. We can’t wait to see how all these devices compare when we put them to the test in the near future.

