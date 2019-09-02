Samsung’s mid-range Galaxy A90 5G smartphone has leaked

At the moment, 5G is an expensive feature for smartphones, with only a small number of flagship handsets packing the super-fast connectivity. It appears that Samsung is changing that with a 5G variant from the Galaxy A range, if a couple of leaks are to be believed.

The Samsung Galaxy A90 was first spied in the promotional materials above, shared by prolific and unnervingly correct leaker Evan Blass.

Then on the same day, DCInside shared pictures of the handset’s box, complete with a full list of key specs neatly printed on the back. It’ll have an Octa Core processor, 6GB RAM, 128GB of internal storage and 6.7-inch 1080p display. On the back, it’ll have a triple camera array comprising of a 48MP main camera, supported by secondary 5MP and 8MP lenses. And of course, it’ll have 5G as you would expect.

There is no release date or price in sight, given these are both leaks, but if they are legitimate – and they certainly look above board – then promotional materials and a box suggest an announcement is imminent.

Price is less certain. While the Galaxy A range is cheaper than the Galaxy S and Note series, it’s still not exactly what you’d call cheap. Right now, the excellent Galaxy A70 sells for £370, and given 5G versions of flagship handsets add at least £100 to RRPs, you would expect something like this to go for at least £500. Possibly more, depending on what exactly that octa-core processor is.

Personally, if I’m going to pay an extra £100+ for a phone in 2019, I’d rather invest in a faster processor than 5G, which is still only available in a few pockets of the UK. But for those who value data speeds above all else, it’s good to see that 5G won’t require you to buy the most overpowered phones on the planet.

Would you buy a mid-range 5G device in 2019? Let us know what you think on Twitter: @TrustedReviews.

Alan was Deputy Editor of Alphr.com, senior Editor at Mediablaze and a Producer at Mousebreaker, and has freelanced widely for The New Statesman, CNET and Pocket Gamer.

