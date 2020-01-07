Samsung could release a cheap new tablet really, really soon

Despite tablet sales being in freefall across the sector, it looks like Samsung is about to bring out a budget device: the Galaxy A4S.

The device might arrive sooner rather than later, as new details of the tablet have been spotted on the official Bluetooth SIG site. These certifications usually crop up close to release dates, so this could indicate that Samsung is gearing up for launch.

While the listing doesn’t give us a huge amount to go on, there are a few other details out there that provide us with a clearer picture.

According to GSMArena, an FCC listing posted in December showed that the tablet will have an 8.39-inch screen and a 4860mAh battery. SamMobile has also reported that it will have 32GB of storage and come in everyone’s favourite colour: brown. And a WiFi Alliance certification shows that the new device will run on Android Pie.

Put the details together and a picture emerges of a gadget that doesn’t quite match up to Samsung’s £149 mid-range tablet, the Galaxy Tab A 10.1, which was released in 2016. The new device is slightly smaller, with a lighter battery and a similar amount of storage.

Hopefully, this all indicates that Samsung will make it very purse-friendly, although we’re still running on rumours and speculation at the moment.

Recent reports show that tablet sales are plunging, as users enjoy longer-lasting products or opt to simply live without the devices. Samsung is still a big player in the tablet world, claiming roughly 18% of the sales in the past year.

A focus on low end devices could show that Samsung is trying out a new approach to ensure it keeps a grip of the lion’s share of the market.

