Samsung confirmed a folding tablet and we all missed it

Samsung looks to be on the path to creating a foldable tablet running on Android, judging by recent comments from Samsung mobile boss TM Roh.

Speaking about the company’s desire to expand its foldable range beyond the popular Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 phones, Roh hinted the tablet will get the hinge treatment next.

In an interview with the Independent last month, which to my eternal shame I’m only just noticing, Samsung said a foldable tablet would be steeped in our human nature to enjoy books.

“Foldables will expand to other categories like the tablet and PC and continue to develop after,” he told the venerable tech reporter David Phelan following the Unpacked event last month.

“The tablet is a very good product category, one where we can apply the foldable format. Why are Samsung Mobile and I so convinced about the foldable? The reason is very simple. Because it has been part of human history and human nature for so long to read books, or use notebook.”

However, Roh also wants there to be a meaningful innovation that’d allow the foldable tablet to make its mark on the market.

He added: “What has been applied to the smartphone will then spread to the tablet and laptops as well. To that end we at Samsung are investing a lot of resources. And once that foundational technology is developed and we believe that the product is ready to provide meaningful innovation to consumers, then, of course, we want to introduce them.”

Just recently, Samsung caused a stir when it hinted it was working on a foldable display for Apple that could either be an iPad or a MacBook, depending on how you read it. Samsung is already one of Apple’s key suppliers for iPhone displays and given its preeminence in the foldable market, it stands to reason the Korean company would provide screens for any folding Apple device.