Samsung built the new Galaxy S20 TE especially for the US military

Samsung has announced a brand new version of the Galaxy S20, which has been designed specifically for the United States’ Department of Defense.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 TE is described as a mission-ready smartphone, but rocks the same 6.2-inch AMOLED screen and the Snapdragon 865 system-on-a-chip.

However, on the outside, the device looks incredibly different thanks to the military grade casing Samsung is wrapping the device in. It still has Android 10 with One UI 2, but Samsung is heavily customising the software and security to ensure it’s safe for use in the most sensitive military situations.

There’s sub-6 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Private SIM and CBRS, multi-ethernet support, while it’ll also be possible to hook it up to tactical radios and mission systems thanks to Samsung’s DeX set.

It uses DualDAR architecture which Samsung says which delivers two layers of data encryption based on the NSA standards to secure up to top-secret level data for classified missions.

Samsung is also tracking up a stealth mode, which is effectively an enhanced airplane mode “for complete off-grid communications”, while the display will turn off when the operator is wearing night vision goggles. There’s 12GB of RAM, 128GB of storage and 1TB expansion possible through microSD. There’s a 4,000mAh battery with wireless charging compatibility and a high-spec triple lens camera. The full spec sheet is below:

Unfortunately it seems like you won’t be able to buy it as Samsung says it’ll only be available through select IT channel partners.

“The development of this solution is a result of coordination and feedback received from our Department of Defense customers and partners,” stated Taher Behbehani, Head of the Mobile B2B Division, SVP and General Manager, Samsung Electronics America.

“The Galaxy S20 Tactical Edition provides the warfighter with the technology that will give them an edge in the field, while providing their IT teams with an easy-to-deploy, highly secure solution that meets the demands of their regulated environment.”

