Samsung backtracks on free theme time limit for Android Pie beta users

Samsung appears to have ditched the controversial Galaxy Themes time-limit it recently imposed on users running the Android Pie beta.

Around a month ago, Samsung told Android Pie beta users that they’d only be able to use free themes for up to 14 days. After that, they could either pay to continue using it, switch to another free theme (for up to 14 days), or revert back to the Samsung’s default theme.

As you can imagine, people weren’t exactly overjoyed when they found out about the policy change.

Samsung’s reason? “To help our designers continue to create high quality products and also to provide stable and satisfactory services for you.”

Now, SamMobile reports that all mentions of that 14-day trial have disappeared from the Galaxy Themes app.

However, with Samsung yet to issue an official statement on the apparent U-turn, it’s possible that this is simply a temporary change.

Samsung’s Android Pie beta unlocks access to the company’s recently unveiled One UI skin, which runs on top of Google’s software. The video embedded above shows off the major features Pie and One UI bring to the table.

“Its clean and minimal design keeps the most relevant content on the bottom half of the screen – making it more natural and comfortable for one-handed use,” Samsung says.

“The experience was reengineered to reduce clutter and distractions, allowing the user to better focus and quickly navigate their phone.”

It isn’t clear when the Android Pie update will officially roll out to Samsung devices, but we’re hopeful that this will happen in January.

Are you a fan of Samsung’s free Galaxy themes? Would you ever pay for one? Let us know on Twitter @TrustedReviews.