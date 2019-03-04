Samsung wants Apple and Google to buy its folding screen technology

The starting gun has well and truly been fired on the folding smartphone race. We’ve already seen Samsung and Huawei unveil theirs, and Xiaomi has a prototype in the works, but as yet there has been nothing from Google and Apple.

Samsung wants to change that, and a new report in ETNews suggests the South Korean giants have been privately trying to sell both the iPhone and Pixel makers on its own brand of bendy screen technology.

Why would Samsung want its arch rival to have its secret weapon? Well, the relationship between Apple and Samsung is a complex one. On one hand they’re rivals that fight in every arena from laptops to smartphones, and aren’t above taking each other to court. On the other, they’re partners: Samsung provides display panels for the iPhone.

So it’s not wholly surprising, especially when Patently Apple surfaced a patent for an Apple-flavoured folding device just last month. There’s no indication that Google is thinking along foldable lines for the Pixel at the moment, but given its Android software has had to adapt to a whole slew of new form factors, it’s certainly something the company has had to consider.

One person who would be pleased to see Apple jumping on the foldable bandwagon is co-founder Steve Wozniak, who last week told Bloomberg that he was concerned the company was falling a little adrift in that area. “Apple has been a leader for quite a long time in a few areas such as touch ID, facial ID, and easy payment with the phone,” he said. “They’re not the leader in areas like the folding phone, and that worries me because I really want a folding phone.

