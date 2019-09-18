Samsung and LG caught in a public spat over 8K TVs

Samsung and LG have found themselves in a very public disagreement over the image quality on their competing ultra-high definition TVs.

The South Korean television manufacturers have been fighting it out over the big screens ever since the IFA 2019 trade exhibition at the beginning of the month, according to The Korea Times.

Related: 8K TV vs 4K

LG took the first shot at the trade fair when it disparaged Samsung’s 8K TV, claiming that the display does not meet the standards set by the International Committee for Display Metrology. The company fired again when it hosted a second explanatory session for local reporters to discuss the matter.

LG Home Entertainment Research Center director Nam Ho-jun claimed that 8K TVs are required to have a set number of pixels and more than 50% contrast modulation (CM) values – a percentage that Samsung’s 8K TVs fall well short of – and stated that Samsung’s 8K TV “cannot be categorized as 8K TV in terms of resolution”.

He cited data by quality assurance companies Intertek and VDE and took the time to plug LG’s own 8K display, explaining that “LG’s 8K TVs have 90 percent CM value while [Samsung’s] one has 12 percent”.

Fortunately for Samsung, this session coincided with a TV tech conference the company was holding on that same day, giving the world’s largest TV maker ample time to respond. The company defended its 8K display, claiming that the contrast modulation is not the only key factor here.

‘To define 8K display performance we have to consider both optical elements such as brightness and color volume and systematical elements such as resolution processing technology, not just checking the value of contrast modulation’, said Samsung Visual Display Division VP Yong Seok-woo.

This isn’t the first we’ve heard about this spat but Yong Seok-woo is arguing that there needs to be more discussions amongst other companies in the tech industry to establish a real standard for 8K TV.

Related: Best TVs

At the start of September, the 8K Association agreed on global standards for 8K display technologies. The nonprofit corporation comprises 16 companies, including Samsung Display, Panasonic, Hisense and TCL − but not LG.

Staff Writer Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …